Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,562. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.43 and a beta of 1.76. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,242.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 28,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Plains GP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

