Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.51 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of POLY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,764. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

In related news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $31,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,674,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,029,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plantronics (Get Rating)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

