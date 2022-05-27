Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Kris Begic Sells 10,000 Shares

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$10,500.

Kris Begic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Kris Begic purchased 10,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Kris Begic sold 4,327 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$11,812.71.

Shares of TSE PTM traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$2.55. 191,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,039. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$245.40 million and a PE ratio of -12.38.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

