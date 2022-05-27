Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Major Shareholder Buys $47,120.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,751,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711,027.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.37%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.