Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Major Shareholder Buys $47,120.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,751,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711,027.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.37%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
