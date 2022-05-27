Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) recently:

5/25/2022 – Pliant Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Pliant Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

5/10/2022 – Pliant Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 174,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,942,000 after buying an additional 116,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 38,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

