Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of POSC stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Positron has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.86.
About Positron
