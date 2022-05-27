Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of POSC stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Positron has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

