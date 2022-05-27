Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.20.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on POST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.
POST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.47. 3,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.81. Post has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $82.99.
In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 119.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Post by 9.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth $2,424,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Post by 15.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
About Post (Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
