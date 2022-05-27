Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

POST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.47. 3,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.81. Post has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $82.99.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 119.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Post by 9.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth $2,424,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Post by 15.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

