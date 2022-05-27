Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Post stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.47. 3,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,601. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $93.81.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Post by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

