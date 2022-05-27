Power Co. of Canada (POW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Power Co. of Canada (TSE: POW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/16/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$46.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$43.50.

5/9/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$40.00.

5/3/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.50.

Shares of TSE POW traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,322. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04, a current ratio of 99.23 and a quick ratio of 84.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.02. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$33.03 and a 52 week high of C$44.53.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$19.48 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.42%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

