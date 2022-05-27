Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in May

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Prada to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSY opened at $11.27 on Friday. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

