Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFBC shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.25. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

