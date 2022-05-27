Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Plans GBX 3.70 Dividend

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Premier Miton Group stock opened at GBX 125.70 ($1.58) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £198.50 million and a PE ratio of 12.56. Premier Miton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 109 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 207 ($2.60). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

In other news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 133,239 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.52), for a total transaction of £161,219.19 ($202,867.99).

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

