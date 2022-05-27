Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,041. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,044. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

