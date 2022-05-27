ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR: PSM) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €12.50 ($13.30) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/17/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €18.00 ($19.15) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/13/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €12.40 ($13.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/13/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €17.00 ($18.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/13/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €8.70 ($9.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/12/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.00 ($23.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/12/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €12.00 ($12.77) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/12/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €13.10 ($13.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/19/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €13.60 ($14.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/11/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €13.10 ($13.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €10.28 ($10.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 12-month low of €9.27 ($9.87) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($20.21). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.66.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

