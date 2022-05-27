Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Prospector Capital stock remained flat at $$9.82 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,285. Prospector Capital has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Prospector Capital by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,525,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 306,975 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Prospector Capital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,514,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 131,887 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after buying an additional 690,269 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,143,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 391,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 87.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,084,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 505,160 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

