Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.56 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.98.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

