Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,685 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,685 ($21.20) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.59% from the company’s previous close.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($20.76) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.50) to GBX 1,475 ($18.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($19.50) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($22.16) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,695.91 ($21.34).

LON:PRU traded up GBX 23 ($0.29) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,030 ($12.96). 4,907,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,271,912. The company has a market capitalization of £28.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.56. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 881 ($11.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,566 ($19.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,181.13.

In related news, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.18), for a total value of £155,773.94 ($196,016.03). Also, insider Amy Yip bought 7,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.43) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($90,644.37).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

