PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Update

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,500 shares, an increase of 128.2% from the April 30th total of 299,900 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth $1,113,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.
About PS Business Parks (Get Rating)
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
