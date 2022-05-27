PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Update

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,500 shares, an increase of 128.2% from the April 30th total of 299,900 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth $1,113,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSB opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.59. PS Business Parks has a 52-week low of $147.02 and a 52-week high of $189.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

About PS Business Parks (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.