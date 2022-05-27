PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) & Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Head to Head Analysis

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Canada and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Canada 1 4 8 0 2.54 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus target price of $144.56, indicating a potential upside of 43.57%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Canada 28.16% 18.28% 0.98% PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Canada $45.99 billion 3.07 $12.76 billion $8.99 11.20 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $7.87 billion 3.19 $1.96 billion N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network. Its Wealth Management segment provides a suite of advice-based solutions and strategies to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, and institutional clients. The company's Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its advice centers, RBC insurance stores, and mobile advisors; digital, mobile, and social platforms; independent brokers; and travel partners. Its Investor & Treasury Services segment provides asset servicing, custody, payments, and treasury services to financial and other investors; and fund and investment administration, shareholder, private capital, performance measurement and compliance monitoring, distribution, transaction banking, cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, and global securities finance services. The company's Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, advisory services, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms, and governments. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bond trading; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. As of 31 December 2021, it operated 2,609 branches, including 137 branch offices, 2,465 sub-branch offices, and 7 overseas branch offices; and 13,087 ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

