Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.74. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

