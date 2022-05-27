Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the April 30th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PUBGY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($74.47) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($81.91) to €78.00 ($82.98) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

