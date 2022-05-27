Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.38. 168,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,426. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 1.51. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 878.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 244,341 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,729,000 after purchasing an additional 137,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

