Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Cowen

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

PSTG traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 88,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 1.51. Pure Storage has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $3,090,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $1,069,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 463,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

