Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 298,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 327,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.