Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of PZN stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 47,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Pzena Investment Management has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

In related news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena bought 779,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $4,248,743.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

