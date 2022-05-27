Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRMT. Stephens cut their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Shares of CRMT opened at $105.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $678.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average is $95.68. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.19 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 387.3% in the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.