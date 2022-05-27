Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Issued By Wedbush

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.07.

Shares of RL stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $86.55 and a 52-week high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 124,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $560,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 61.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

