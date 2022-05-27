Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Lowered by Analyst

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ralph Lauren in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.48. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.07.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $86.55 and a 52 week high of $135.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

