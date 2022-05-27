Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Skylight Health Group Inc. Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (CVE:SLH)

Skylight Health Group Inc. (CVE:SLH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Skylight Health Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.
