Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

MGY stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

