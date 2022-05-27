Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHK. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $100.20 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $102.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -62.89%.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,094,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,750 shares of company stock worth $19,399,901. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

