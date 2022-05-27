Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.14.

Shares of CME opened at $196.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.29 and its 200-day moving average is $227.84. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CME Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,925 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.