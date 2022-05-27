Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Flowers Foods, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

