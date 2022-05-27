Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Genius Sports Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Genius Sports in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

GENI stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.71. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 85,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

