Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for INmune Bio, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for INmune Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.58). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for INmune Bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INMB. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 23.89, a current ratio of 23.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 90.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 59,953 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.