Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $8.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.21.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

LPI opened at $76.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $183,032.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

