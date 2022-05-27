Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Decreased by Analyst

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Nomad Foods in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,815,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.