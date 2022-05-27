Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Increased by Analyst

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nutrien in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.60. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2022 earnings at $17.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $117.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

