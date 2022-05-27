Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Lifted by Analyst

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

PNW has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,779 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $122,830,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $82,655,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

