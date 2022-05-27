Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Lowered by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 182.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 109,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 71,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 629.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $2,985,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

