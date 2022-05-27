Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

NYSE:ANF opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,688,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $13,580,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 398,359 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

