Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Cut by Analyst

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guess’ in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Guess' alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 53.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 157,855 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 9.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Guess’ declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Guess’ (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.