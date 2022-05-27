Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Lowered by Analyst

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE TLYS opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. Tilly’s has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $17.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tilly’s by 1,768.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 56.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 2,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

