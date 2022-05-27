Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Decreased by Analyst

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on URBN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

