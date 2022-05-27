Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $3.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.36. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

NYSE:WSM opened at $130.00 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

