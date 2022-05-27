Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Increased by Analyst

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.29. Wedbush has a “NA” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.05 EPS.

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Shares of WSM opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

