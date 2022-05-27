Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Shares of A stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.89. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

