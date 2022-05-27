Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $123.85 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

