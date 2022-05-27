Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.54. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE BMO opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.88. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $95.37 and a one year high of $122.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.02%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.