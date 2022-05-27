Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Cut by Univest Sec

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Univest Sec dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Euroseas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.71. Univest Sec has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.85 EPS.

Get Euroseas alerts:

ESEA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euroseas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.53. Euroseas had a return on equity of 81.90% and a net margin of 45.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 1,194.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euroseas (Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.